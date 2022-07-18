Manning River Times

US$30,000 for vocational training team's Bhutan visit awarded to Rotary Club of Taree on Manning

Updated July 18 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
Rotary project: kindergarten children in the Tang Valley, Bhutan. Photo: Barb Roberts

Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning has been awarded US$30,281 by the Rotary Foundation to provide equipment and training to school libraries in Bhutan, in the eastern Himalayas.

