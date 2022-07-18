Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning has been awarded US$30,281 by the Rotary Foundation to provide equipment and training to school libraries in Bhutan, in the eastern Himalayas.
Barb Roberts, a member of the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning was thrilled to receive the notification of the successful grant.
The end of financial year announcement awarded Barb and two other teacher/librarians the opportunity to travel to Bhutan in 2023. The vocational training team will introduce western style library services to schools in isolated areas of Bhutan.
"The provision of books is particularly important as the students learn in English, but typically the schools have totally inadequate libraries and resources," Barb said.
Barb has taught in schools in the Manning Valley for many years and first travelled to Bhutan in 2015 for 16 days on a photography tour. Since that visit she has returned three times doing volunteer teaching in the Tang Valley in central Bhutan.
For the past three years she has been focused on raising funds to return to Bhutan, with much needed teaching resources and library books written in English. A crucial component in this project is using books as resources for the teaching of English in remote areas of eastern Bhutan.
President of Taree On Manning Julie-Ann Booth congratulated Barb on her tenacity for sourcing the funds.
"This is so wonderful to see Barb's vision is going to come to fruition," Ms Booth said.
Foundation director, Maurie Stack added, "At the moment it is a US$30,000 project and it is great to have those funds approved through the Foundation, however, more funds can enable Barb to meet transport costs and provide more books."
To support this cause, go to my.rotary.org/en/donate, click Global Grants and enter grant number: 2015686. Donations are tax deductible.
