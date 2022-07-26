It's a truism that everything worthwhile starts in a small way.
Nothing could have had a more humble beginning or such far-reaching effects than that of the worldwide Rotary organisation, 117-years ago.
The history of Rotary says that it all began with a meeting of four professional men in the office of Gustave Loehr with a view to overcoming the isolation of downtown Chicago. Prior to that, however, it was a quiet dinner with two of the four founders - attorney Paul P Harris and his close friend Sylvester Schiele, a coal trader, who met for dinner to discuss various matters.
Their conversation ranged over many topics, including joking about a $20 debt Paul Harris had collected on Sylvester's behalf. During the dinner there was also talk about how lonely it could be for many people even in a bustling city like Chicago. The two men concluded that they would meet after hours in the office of Gustave Loehr with some other acquaintances to discuss local and world events extending their friendships.
This meeting, casual but ultimately historic, occurred on February 23, 1905.
Four men, Paul Harris and Sylvester Schiele plus Hiram Shorey, a tailor, and Gus Loehr, a mining engineer, gathered in Gus's office. The outcome was that they decided to meet regularly after work.
Two weeks later they met again and decided to form some sort of an organisation and invite other acquaintances and, as they proposed to rotate between offices in the Unity Building in Chicago, a decision was made to call the new organisation "Rotary".
Though probably a light-hearted suggestion at the time, the name stuck for what was to become the world's first service organisation and have worldwide implications for human benefit.
Rotary, now famous for community service, initiated its first project in 1907 when it was decided to build a toilet in downtown Chicago (see image). Since then, millions of worthwhile projects have contributed to the human condition.
By the end of 1905, the Rotary Club of Chicago had 30 members. Three years later, the Rotary Club of San Francisco was formed and it all progressed from there - firstly throughout the United States, and gradually throughout most countries of the world.
Growth in the Rotary organisation eventually led to 35,000 clubs, a total of 1.4 million Rotarians throughout the world.
After the admission of women (in the late 80s) into the once male-only organisation, Rotary has changed for the better and today the fastest growing segment of Rotary membership is that of women.
What of Rotary's future?
Nobody knows or can even predict the future in any form in what has become a troubled world. Gone, at least for now, is the wonderful stability the world enjoyed for more than 50 years - the odd skirmish and financial hiccup notwithstanding - where growth and success in everything was everywhere. That in turn, garnered more Rotarians willing to give their time and energy to the community that produced and sustains them.
New generations in many cases did not, and still do not, quite understand where their wealth, lifestyle, opportunity and stability came from and what sacrifices were made to achieve and maintain that human success. A sense of entitlement in a higher-than-comfortable percentage of people has cast a shadow across the desire to give back to the community, so we need a new approach.
To give Rotary a future, we need to market it in a way that encourages people to grow and serve the community through the strength, connections and traditions of the Rotary organisation - and find that they themselves have benefitted from their contribution as much as anyone.
