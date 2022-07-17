Manning River Times

Racing journalist Doug Ryan retires

Updated July 17 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:30pm
Racing correspondent Doug Ryan at work at a Manning Valley Race Club meeting.

MID North Coast freelance award winning horse racing journalist Doug Ryan has called it "correct weight", retiring after covering more than 1000 meetings in 40 years after leaving Sydney journalism.

