Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living on Biripi Country and neighbouring Nations gathered at Saltwater Reserve for the Biripi Corroboree, marking NAUDOC Week 2022.
Saltwater Reserve is the Biripi people's special place. It has been the venue for many special events including the Nation Dance healing ceremony in 2021.
This year participants gathered at 10am to prepare and run through the dances before the corroboree which started around midday.
"NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth. You can support and get to know your local Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities through activities and events held across the country." - source naidoc.org.au
