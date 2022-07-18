Manning River Times
Watch

Biripi Corroboree at Saltwater | Photos and video

July 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biripi Corroboree at Saltwater

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living on Biripi Country and neighbouring Nations gathered at Saltwater Reserve for the Biripi Corroboree, marking NAUDOC Week 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.