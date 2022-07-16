Manning River Times

Captain-coach inspires Wauchope to much needed win over Wingham

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 16 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Clever halfback Tyrell Scott was among Wauchope's best in the 16-12 win over Wingham at Wingham.

WAUCHOPE captain-coach Matt Bird defied a chest infection and a bout of the flu to inspire his side to a hard earned 16-12 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League clash at Wingham.

