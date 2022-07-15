Anyone affected by the recent flooding in Mid Coast can get in-person advice at one of three Flood Recovery Assistance Points next week.
Staff will be on-hand to talk about the emergency support available. The MidCoast local government area was officially declared a state of natural disaster after the storm on Wednesday, July 6.
Advertisement
As a declared disaster-impacted region, Mid Coast residents can received fast-tracked support.
RELATED READING:
The Recovery Assistance Points are:
There will be the following support:
There are disaster recovery payments available to residents impacted by flooding from the Australian Government.
Primary producers may also be eligible for a range of financial supports including Special Disaster Grants of up to $75,000. Rural Landholder Grants and further funding will be available to primary producers and critical industries to assist in the protection of supply chains, boosting recovery and rebuilding efforts.
To find out more, you can use the Disaster Assistance Finder tool (https://disasterassistance.service.nsw.gov.au/)
You can also contact MidCoast Council disaster recovery team at recovery@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or visit our online Disaster Recovery Hub at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/flood-recovery-hub.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.