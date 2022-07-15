Mitch Collins guest on today's On the Bench

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins today makes his second appearance for the year in the On the Bench segment.
A broken hand has sidelined him, although Collins hopes to be right to return if the Tigers make the semi-finals. He said the next two games will determine his side's playoff chances. Collins also gives his thoughts on rep footy, the indigenous match and Group 3's crackdown on swearing.
Advertisement
On the Bench will feature on the Times Facebook page from around 4pm today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.