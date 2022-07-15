Manning River Times

Wingham captain-coach appears On the Bench today

Updated July 15 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Collins guest on today's On the Bench

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins today makes his second appearance for the year in the On the Bench segment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.