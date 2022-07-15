With the closure of the Taree visitor information centre at the end of last month, MidCoast Council facilities such as Manning Entertainment Centre and the Manning Regional Art Gallery will take on new responsibilities to support the "visitor economy".
MidCoast Libraries and council's headquarters, Yalawanyi Ganya, at Taree South, will also be involved in providing to visitors with information, advice and local knowledge.
Advertisement
It's the first phase of a planned partnership with local operators and facilities to extend the reach of visitor services by taking information to where the visitors are, council's manager of growth, economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman said.
"We're excited to be working more closely with community groups and businesses to enhance our partnership network across the region in the coming months."
The decision to close the Taree Visitor Information Centre was made at a MidCoast Council meeting in March after a review of visitor services showed most visitors to the area did not use the centre.
Ms Tuckerman said council is also planning to meet and provide information to visitors and community members at pop up stalls at peak times and at places heavily frequented by visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.