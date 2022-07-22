Manning River Times

Stroke Foundation representative Amy Jennings gives talk at Taree Probus

By Alan Green
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree Probus Club recently heard from Amy Jennings, a representative from the Stroke Foundation, on stroke awareness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.