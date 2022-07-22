Taree Probus Club recently heard from Amy Jennings, a representative from the Stroke Foundation, on stroke awareness.
On September 6, 2013, at the age of 32 and with a bright future still ahead of her, including a view to starting her own accountancy business, Amy suffered a stroke.
That was nine years ago. As a result she now suffers from Aphasia, which affects her speech.
Amy underwent brain surgery to remove her AVM (arteriovenous malformation) and spent 12 months in John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. No longer able to recognise letters or numbers - needless to say, devastating for an accountant - she was also unable to walk and had to learn to do everything and is still under rehabilitation to this day.
Stroke is the one of the biggest killers in society today, and one in four who suffer a stroke are still of working age.
A stroke happens when blood cannot get to the brain, because of a blocked or burst artery. As a result, your brain cells die due to a lack of oxygen and nutrients.
A stroke can be Identified using the F.A.S.T. system: Has their FACE dropped, can they lift both their ARMS, is their SPEECH slurred, call 000 TIME is critical. So act FAST - fours hours is maximum to receive vital treatment.
Amy stated 80 per cent of strokes are preventable by small changes to lifestyle, such as having a regular health check, blood pressure and cholesterol, eating well, fresh is best, reducing salt and sugar, 30 minutes exercise daily, alcohol in moderation and quit smoking.
Other risk factors include being male in the elder age bracket, having a family history of stroke, previous transient ischaemic attack (TIA) and existing medical conditions.
Amy took questions from members. She now drives a modified car, has amazing support from her husband, and the Stroke Foundation for whom she represents, a brave young woman who gave us an in depth presentation.
Jim Stacey thanked Amy for her contribution to the day's meeting
Our recent activities were a well attended morning tea at the Metro Diner where wives and partners joined us for some discussion and banter over coffee and cake.
More recently we had a morning tea at Greenhouse Cottage in Nabiac, after which the women shopped and wandered Nabiac while the men visited the Motorbike Museum. Members were blown away by the number and variety of bikes on display and the memorabilia that goes with it.
Member Peter Baker was particularly taken by the speedway section, as it was an interest he had when living and working in Sydney, as were other members reliving past memories with bike or car of choice, and we later came together for lunch at the hotel for more discussion on what we had seen in the museum.
Our next activity event will be a tour of the new Taree Police Station on Thursday, July 28 at 10am. Wives and partners are again invited to join us, as they are for all the activities.
New members are most welcome to join us also. If any retired men would like to join a group like Probus for fun and fellowship, with like minded men they can phone our president Alan on 6553 9298 or our secretary Tony on 6552 4284 for further details.
