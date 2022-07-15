Manning River Times

NSW Department of Primary Industries positively identifies varroa mite on Wards River property

Updated July 15 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:00am
Shutterstock image

The Varroa mite has been detected in honeybee hives at a property at Wards River, south of Gloucester.

