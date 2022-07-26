Manning River Times

Gardening with George Hoad

By George Hoad
July 26 2022 - 8:00am
And what would a garden event be without Costa Georgiadis!

After a nervous week of checking weather forecasts, organisers of this years Queensland Garden Expo were relieved to have sunny blue skies greet the thousands of visitors to this year's event.

