After a nervous week of checking weather forecasts, organisers of this years Queensland Garden Expo were relieved to have sunny blue skies greet the thousands of visitors to this year's event.
I too was pleased to see sunny skies, having had to wait seven hours for the flood waters to drop on my access road out of Killabakh so I could make the nine-hour drive to get there.
Advertisement
Queensland Garden Expo, Queensland's premiere gardening/horticultural event, is held annually over three days in early July at the Nambour Showgrounds.
The event traditionally attracts up to 40,000 visitors but due to COVID-19 concerns and an unusually cold winter this year, organisers were expecting numbers to be down. Irrespective of the final attendance figures, gardeners were certainly out in force and eager for some retail garden therapy.
The event boasts more than 300 exhibitors including over 50 nursery stalls selling everything from potted colour, ferns, fruit trees, indoor plants, orchids, bromeliads, succulents and cacti to hedging plants, trees and shrubs.
The event also caters to everything a gardener could dream of using in the garden from hand tools, power tools, lawn care machinery up to full size tractors - some big toys for big boys!
A number of stalls also cater to the needs of a gardener after a hard day 'in the office' such as foot massages, oils and balms and products for a long soak in the bathtub.
Always a big draw at the Queensland Garden Expo is the list of well-known guest speakers on offer and this year didn't disappoint with most of ABC Gardening Australia's presenters there including Jerry Coleby-Williams, Costa Georgiadis, Sophie Thomson, Millie Ross and Phil Dudman. Other well-known speakers included Claire Bickle, Arno King and Kate Wall.
Another highlight is the amazing floral art display featuring beautiful botanical hats and some impressive floral installations.
Over the three days I had the pleasure of promoting National Gardening Week 2022, which will be celebrated this year from October 9-15, spreading the word to 'Dig In and Celebrate'!
I also assisted at the Horticultural Media Association Australia (HMAA) 'Garden Clinic', caught up with many old friends and made a few new ones and indulged in more than a little retail therapy, purchasing a car load of plants.
Poorer ... yes, sorer ... yes but what a wonderful way for a garden fanatic to spend a few days away!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.