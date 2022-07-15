Work progresses on Hallidays Point intersection upgrade

Road crews working on improvements to the intersection of The Lakes Way and Blackhead Road are expected to take advantage of forecast dry weather following delays due to last week's floods.
Workers plan to get asphalting work completed as soon as possible, providing motorists with a more weather resistant road and a smoother passage through the intersection.
The asphalting work will take place between Thursday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 26 during daylight hours, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time with delays of up to 20 minutes expected during the work, and asked to observe any instructions given by on-site traffic controllers.
As the project progresses, motorists can look forward to a safer and more enjoyable driving experience in the near future.- MidCoast Council projects and engineering acting manager, Peter Gesling
"We thank the community for their patience as we complete these essential improvement works," MidCoast Council projects and engineering acting manager, Peter Gesling said.
"This is very much the 'some short-term pain for long-term gain' phase of the project," he said.
"As the project progresses, motorists can look forward to a safer and more enjoyable driving experience in the near future."
The project, which includes upgrading the intersection to a three-leg roundabout, aims to improve safety and traffic efficiency.
