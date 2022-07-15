Manning River Times

The project has been delayed following persistent rainfall

July 15 2022 - 2:00am
Work progresses on Hallidays Point intersection upgrade

Road crews working on improvements to the intersection of The Lakes Way and Blackhead Road are expected to take advantage of forecast dry weather following delays due to last week's floods.

Local News

