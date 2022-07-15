COVID forces postponement of Old Bar/Port City Group 3 Rugby League game

Manning River Times

Old Bar Pirates and Port City Group 3 Rugby League game postponed

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:30am
AN outbreak of COVID in the club has forced Old Bar Pirates to postpone Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Port City at Port Macquarie..

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Journalist for 40 years

