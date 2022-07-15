COVID forces postponement of Old Bar/Port City Group 3 Rugby League game

AN outbreak of COVID in the club has forced Old Bar Pirates to postpone Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Port City at Port Macquarie..
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said only 17 of Old Bar's senior squad would have bee available for this weekend. He said no date has yet been determined for when the game will be played.
Advertisement
"However, we will be playing the grades over two nights, with two on a Tuesday and two on a Thursday,'' Mr Bridge said.
This is the second game this year postponed due to a COVID surge. The Wauchope/Forster-Tuncurry clash, scheduled for Sunday, July 3,will now be played the weekend of August 27/28.
Port City currently leads the competition on 12 points, with Old Bar one of three sides following on 8.
RELATED: Must win game for Tigers
At the time of writing matches at Wingham, Kempsey and Tuncurry will be going ahead as planned.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins confirmed on this week's On the Bench segment that the Wingham ground is in 'pretty good order' and the vital game against Wauchope will be played.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.