Youthful voices bring passion to storytelling

This week I wanted to share with you something pretty exciting that's been happening in our newsrooms across our Australian Community Media network.
As you will know, here at the Manning River Times we've been covering the issue of homelessness, spiralling rents and the lack of safe and affordable housing in our area.
At ACM we have journalists working right across the country. Many of them are young reporters who have relocated to our towns to gain that all important 'foot in the door' to a journalism career.
And while they get a start in their dream job, we get their energy, their talent and their 'can-do attitude'. We feel lucky to have them.
But when it comes to the housing crisis, we began to realise that while we as editors were talking about it, our young reporters were actually living it.
Many of you may have read stories by journalist Angus Michie, the only local journalist for the Dungog Chronicle.
When Angus took the job, he was thrilled. It was a chance to kick-start his career and cover the big issues outside capital cities. But for a while the stress and challenge of finding a house dulled that sparkle.
"It was painful; it sucked," Angus says. "I was looking for four or five months. Everywhere available was like a full proper house, when I just needed maybe one bedroom."
He initially had to work remotely from Sydney and it was only when a Dungog local took pity on him - following numerous trips to the real estate agency - that he secured somewhere to live.
Angus has joined a group of his peers from across ACM who have come together to tell the story of the housing crisis through the lens of their own experiences.
The result is a compelling package of stories, and one that brings us heartbreaking interviews with people who bravely share their struggles with homelessness.
We invite you to dip into Young and Regional: Find me a Home to explore these stories - stories told in a unique way by young and passionate voices. They are voices we simply don't listen to enough.
As always, we would love to hear your feedback too.
Toni Bell
Editor
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
