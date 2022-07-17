Main Street at Cundletown, between King and Queen streets, will be closed for six days to allow asphalting.
MidCoast Council's executive manager of transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said the work, between Saturday, July 23 and Thursday, July 28, will take place in two phases - dayworks on Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 6pm between Queen and Else Streets, and nightworks from Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 6am between Queen and King Streets.
The road will be closed to all traffic during those scheduled work times. Outside work times the road will be open in both directions.
Residents are advised to move their vehicles to a location outside the worksite before the road closure time for each day or evening, Mr Gesling said.
During closure times, there will be detours around the site. Road users should drive with extra care and follow traffic control measures.
"Unfortunately, we can't complete all the works during the daytime," Mr Gesling said.
"The week-day traffic is significant and includes a high number of heavy vehicles for which detour routes are not appropriate.
"Plans are in place to reduce noise levels as much as possible, with the noisiest tasks scheduled for completion by 10pm.
"We appreciate the community's patience as we renew the pavement in Main Street."
This work is part of a larger roadwork project to improve Main Street.
To stay up to date in real-time, visit www.myroadinfo.com.au.
