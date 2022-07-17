Manning River Times

Main Street, between King and Queen streets closed at times between July 23 and 28

July 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Main Street, Cundletown. Image supplied

Main Street at Cundletown, between King and Queen streets, will be closed for six days to allow asphalting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.