Manning River Times

Hallidays Pont FC named Northern NSW Football local champion for June

July 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hallidays Point FC are the champions

Hallidays Point FC all age women's soccer team has been named Northern NSW Football local champion for June.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.