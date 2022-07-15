FISHING has picked up in the last few days.
Despite the southerly winds outside fishers have been scoring snapper, pearl perch and Chinaman-leatherjackets from the northern grounds.
Not many reports from the beaches, but some bream were taken on Harrington beach during the week. Crowdy boat harbour fished well when the seas were up and excellent bags of bream were caught on yabbies and crabs.
The silver drummer were under the wharf and although several were hooked they all managed to cut the lines off on the barnacles on the posts.
The river is dirty but the saltwater is pushing into the estuary on the run in tide. Good flathead and bream have been taken on yabbies and mullet strips.
