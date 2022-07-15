Manning River Times

Proposed change to Kolodong Estate planning agreement on public exhibition

July 15 2022 - 5:00am
An aerial view of the area to be developed at Kolodong. Photo supplied

A change is proposed to the Kolodong Estate Taree planning agreement, which would allow the main landowner to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Kolodong and Wingham roads.

