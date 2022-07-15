A change is proposed to the Kolodong Estate Taree planning agreement, which would allow the main landowner to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Kolodong and Wingham roads.
In the original plan, MidCoast Council planned to construct the roundabout at some future point and the main landowner would refund council the proportion of cost that was due to their development.
With the housing development expected to proceed in the short-term, the revised plan would see these costs still shared but the developer will be able to construct the roundabout and be proportionally reimbursed, council says. .
The revised plan, which includes an updated concept design for the roundabout, is on public exhibition for comment until August 19.
In the next eight to 10 years, a 78 hectare parcel of land fronting Kolodong and Wingham Roads will be developed into a sustainable 450 home urban community with parks and playgrounds, walking trails and viewing platforms.
To view and have your say on the draft Amended Planning Agreement go to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/draft-kolodong-estate-planning-agreement before 4.30pm Friday, August 19.
