Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection will be presenting its fire ecology program, 'Fire Skills Expo 2022' at Tinonee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 31 from 10am to 2pm.
The event will be run in conjunction with Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade and is aimed at helping landholders learn practical skills and build confidence when dealing with fire management.
Attending will be personnel from Rural Fire Service, Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade, TIDE Aboriginal Rangers, Hunter Local Land Services, MidCoast Council, Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare, along with Burrell Creek Youth and Community Association to showcase the Strengthening Our Community Project.
The day will include demonstrations on fire trailers with pod and pump, using rake hoes and fire extinguishers, plus how to use a drip torch and more.
Wingham Rotary Club will be cooking a barbecue to help raise money for the Tinonee brigade, and there will be opportunities for the kids to get photos with a fire truck.
For further information go to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/fire-skills-expo-2022-tickets-380050991747, or contact Fire Ecology Education Officer, Olivia Eglin at mc2t.fire@gmail.com with any questions.
