Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection with Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade hosting Fire Skills Expo 2022

July 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Areas extensively burnt can take time to recover after fire. Image: Isabelle Strachan

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection will be presenting its fire ecology program, 'Fire Skills Expo 2022' at Tinonee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 31 from 10am to 2pm.

