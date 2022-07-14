Five separate branches of emergency responders were called to assist an elderly lady with a fractured ankle requiring treatment and transportation from her Burrell Creek property last Friday July 8.
Matters were further complicated due to the woman's residence being located on the western side of Burrell Creek, with rescuers unable to use the bridge on Latimores Road due toflooding.
The operation involved the combined efforts of the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS), Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), Ambulance NSW (ASNSW), and Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), with about 15 personnel on hand during the rescue.
The SES and VRA personnel combined to establish an overhead line and manoeuvred an Arkangel rescue raft across the flooded creek, whilst other team members established a safety operation with throw bags downstream.
The Arkangel team conveyed FRNSW personnel and essential equipment for the immediate treatment and transport of the patient to the awaiting ASNSW personnel.
SES Deputy Local Commander for Mid Coast LGA, Lester Davis, said the operation was another example of several agencies and services working together to solve an emergency situation, beyond the capabilities of any one of the agencies acting alone.
"Sometimes a situation calls for skills or equipment that may cross from one service to another. This frequently means two or more agencies are required as situations arise," Mr Davis said.
The woman was successfully transported to Manning Base Hospital.
For the rescuers, it was almost five hours from beginning to returning back to their respective units.
