Bulls prepare to tackle Macleay Valley

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:00am
Rugged Taree City prop Josh Northam is in doubt for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.

TAREE City will check the fitness of brothers Josh and Todd Northam before settling on the side to meet Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game at Kempsey on Sunday.

