TAREE City will check the fitness of brothers Josh and Todd Northam before settling on the side to meet Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game at Kempsey on Sunday.
Josh, a prop, is unlikely to play while a decision on Todd, a winger, was to be made last night.
The Bulls are still chasing their first win for the season and according to assistant coach Paul Northam, the inability to play out the 80 minutes continues to be the problem.
"I was watching West Tigers play Parramatta the other night and Wests reminded me of the Bulls,'' he said.
"They try hard enough, but make a couple of mistakes and let in a couple of tries.''
The Bulls will continue to play under 18 representative Nav Willett in first grade once he has completed commitments in the junior grade. He's likely to start at fullback.
"Nav wants to play first grade,'' Northam said.
Willett was called into the Group Three All Stars side at Kempsey last weekend after playing a full game in the under 18s.
Northam added North Coast under 18 prop Oscar Holt would also be considered as an interchange player for first grade, although this would be on a week-to-week basis.
The Bulls are out of the running for a top four berth but Northam said the players are determined to have a positive end of the season with a view to next year.
"We'll be there on Sunday and we'll have a crack,'' he said.
Old Bar Pirates will look to end Port City's unbeaten record in the clash at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
The Pirates are scheduled to have a run of games at Old Bar after this weekend's game.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry will look to beat a fourth side for the first time this season in Sunday's clash against Port Sharks at Tuncurry.
RELATED:
The Hawks' first round game against the Sharks was a victim of the wet weather and the round has been cancelled.
Forster lost matches against current top four teams Old Bar and Port City in the first round.
Port City lead the competition on 12 points, clear of Forster, Old Bar and Port Sharks on eight.
These four sides have the inside running to fight out the semi-finals.
"Port City are the yardstick, although this weekend will be interesting, because we haven't played the Sharks yet,'' Forster captain-coach Nathan Campbell said.
Forster utility back, Blake English is in doubt for Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
