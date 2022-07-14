The popular phrase, you can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl, certainly rings true for Nicole Lazarou.
While freezing water from the swollen Wallamba River swirled around her during last week's torrential rain event, Nicole's only concern was for the safety and wellbeing of her boys, six black baldy weaners.
In just under 24 hours the area received an incredible 340mm of rain.
Raised on a beef cattle property in Cowra, Nicole is passionate about her small herd which run on the family's Darawank hobby farm.
Initially fearing the youngsters had been swept down the river, Nicole was both relieved and concerned when she located the weaners, which had become boxed-in in an on-property shed.
The youngsters had been standing in chest high water for many hours.
No matter how much Nicole tried to coax the nine-month-old boys from their watery position they just wouldn't move.
"They were shivering and very stressed,' Nicole said.
"They were in a bad way," she said.
But, getting to the stranded animals in the first place was an adventure in itself, as Nicole not only had to battle the swift flowing river, which was now part of their front yard, but barbed wire fences, debris and a host of spiders which had taken refuge on her kayak.
Knowing the weaners would not survived another night in the chilly waters and were showing signs of anxiety and hunger, Nicole transported a couple of bales of lucerne hay to them via the kayak.
An almost veteran of how quickly the area can flood, and fearing isolation, Nicole had made a quick dash into Forster the previous day for groceries and cattle feed.
While the animals began to calm down after being fed they would not budge from their watery 'sanctuary'.
And, when Nicole returned home to change out of her drenched clothes, the cattle would scream and bellow.
Thankfully, the rain began to ease and the tide began to drop later on the Thursday.
While surveying the damage and looking for any other animals which may have become stranded, Nicole heard a low bleat and discovered amongst the debris a six-month-old Angus heifer.
After locating the owner, ear tag No 45, as she has become known, had been swept down the river for more than 12 kilometres from a property in Failford.
"They thought No 45 was the only calf from their 20-head herd which had been lost," Nicole said.
"I just don't know how she survived."
Nicole has surmised pressure from the bend in the river pushed the tiny calf onto the bank.
She has now joined Nicole's boys until the owner can come and collect her.
Since relocating to Darawank more than five years ago for a 'quieter lifestyle', Nicole, and husband Philip have seen both the worst and best of coastal country living; drought, along with successive bushfires and floods.
But the couple, realises this is part and parcel of living in the country.
In preparation for the next flood event a specially formed mound on the 35 hectare property - measuring about two metres by five metres - will be built up, expanded, fenced and a shelter built.
During last year's floods their neighbour's cattle swam more than two kilometres to seek refuge on the mound.
"The one thing I have learned is the cattle panic."
The couple gave a shout-out to their neighbours who have during the past couple of days worked as a team to clear debris and run a grader over the access road.
"Last time it took council about six months to get here.
"We have a neighbour who has a wealth of resources; we would not have been able to get out of here, we would have been stuck like we were last year."
In fact, the couple are disappointed none of the authorities gave any warning of a possible flood or have checked up on the small community's wellbeing.
