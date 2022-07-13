Manning River Times

The usually sedate flowing Curreeki Creek Road became a dangerous torrent

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For a third time this year Curreeki Creek Road has flooded, and the ancient wooden bridge destroyed.

Coolongolook residents, Danny and Pam Dunne have praised MidCoast Council for its swift action to install a temporary bridge after it was swept away during last week's deluge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.