Grand finals of the Mid Coast Hockey League on Saturday, August 20 looks certain to be played at Taree.
This year the deciders will be at the home of the women's minor premiers and Taree Tigers have a virtually unassailable lead on the ladder. On even years the women's minor premier is awarded the grand final, with the men earning the right on odd years.
The league was inaugurated in 2021 when six sides played in the women's division and five in the men. A sixth team, Port City, entered the men's grade this year.
However, season 2021 had an anti-climactic conclusion when grand finals scheduled for Saturday, August 14 didn't go ahead as the State went into full lockdown on that day.
As was the case last year the teams finishing second and third will play-off for the other grand final berth. This will be on Saturday, August 13.
Manning Hockey competition co-ordinator, Tony Lewis expects the finals series in both divisions to be tightly contested.
"Both Sharks and Tigers are the teams to beat, but Port City beat Sharks last weekend in Port Macquarie, showing it can be done,'' he said.
Hastings clubs, Port City, boasting former Australian representative Matthew Butturini, and Camden Haven appear to be the teams most likely to challenge Sharks.
Port City moved into outright second with the win over Sharks. However, Lewis said Sharks are a formidable force.
"Wade Harry and Fletcher Pearce along with Lachie Harry, Lochie Cross, Brady Cross and Jayden Manusu show just how strong they are,'' he said, adding a number of players also turn out in the Newcastle Premier League.
Fellow Manning clubs Tigers and Chatham are both in a rebuilding phase and have introduced a number of juniors to the top grade this year.
Jordy Hardy and sisters Lara and Abby Watts have been outstanding for Tigers women, while Aleah Clark has produced some match winning saves in goals.
Tigers also has a host of promising young players, led by Lily Atkins.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
