Market day at Lansdowne Hall on July 30

The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, July 30.
Doors will open at 8am. The barbecue will be on and available for breakfast and throughout the morning as well the ladies in the kitchen will have the kettle on to serve everyone morning teas.
Advertisement
Hopefully, the rain will have moved on by then and we will have fine weather.
The hall managers are looking forward to catching up with everyone. It will be the perfect opportunity to meet up with our friends and neighbours.
Bookings are being taken now and if you are interested in having a stall space, please phone Marg on 6556 7146. New stall holders are most welcome.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has its monthly Country Music Day next on Sunday, July 24.
Walk up artists are welcome from 11am to 4pm.
These music days are very popular so go along and enjoy the music. Everyone is welcome. Contact Jenni 0431 347 772 or the club 6556 7280 for further information.
Entry is a gold coin donation.
The club bistro chef Michelle now has a Sunday breakfast/brunch menu and an earlier opening time of 11am until 2pm. You will be able to choose from something easy or quick such as toast and toppings or Belgian waffles served with ice cream and chocolate hazelnut sauce, bacon and egg rolls, various egg dishes, as well as the big brekkie and or a vegetarian big brekkie. It all sounds very delicious. The usual menu is also available.
The Lansdowne fishing club will be running its big fundraiser raffle this Saturday with the proceeds going to the Lansdowne Soccer Club. Go along and get your tickets, maybe win one or more prizes.
There will be 15 meat trays, 15 seafood trays, two $50 meat trays and a $50 fruit tray to win. Phone the club for further information.
An early notice that the Upper Lansdowne Hall committee has organised the Urban Chiefs to appear at the hall on Saturday, August 27.
More about them closer to the date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.