Market day at Lansdowne Hall on July 30

The club bistro chef Michelle now has a Sunday breakfast/brunch menu and an earlier opening time of 11am until 2pm. You will be able to choose from something easy or quick such as toast and toppings or Belgian waffles served with ice cream and chocolate hazelnut sauce, bacon and egg rolls, various egg dishes, as well as the big brekkie and or a vegetarian big brekkie. It all sounds very delicious. The usual menu is also available.