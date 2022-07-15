TAREE Wildcats will take just 17 players to Coffs Harbour tomorrow for two grades to meet Coffs Tigers in Coastal Premier League football.
A combination of COVID, injures and unavailable players has decimated the club's senior roster.
Advertisement
"But I'm not one of those coaches who wants to forfeit games,'' coach, Shannon Hall said.
"We'll meet our commitments, even if old blokes like me have to play both grades.''
As such Hall admits he's 'not expecting anything' from either game.
It'll also be a late start, with reserve grade kicking off at 3pm and first grade at 5pm. Usually the first grade is away from 3pm.
"But that just means we get to leave a bit later, so that evens itself out,'' Hall said.
The Wildcats were unable to train this week as Omaru Park remains closed following last week's torrential rain.
Meanwhile the club has started making arrangements to play the games postponed due to wet weather. The last round of the season-proper is scheduled for August 27 and the Wildcats have to play 12 games in that time. (See story back page).
"We've already locked in three double headers,'' Hall said.
This will mean games on Saturday and Sunday.
"And we'll be playing the game against Southern United on a Tuesday night.''
However, Hall said it would be up to the competition administrators to determine if all the catch-up games have to be played, especially those that have no bearing on semi-final positions.
"We'll make the arrangements to play the games, it will be up to the administrators to decide if we have to,'' he said.
Meanwhile, Southern United could have up to five players out for the clash against Port Saints at Port Macquarie tomorrow Saturday.
Coach, Jonathon Newman said of the five, only one was injured. This has been a recurring theme for the league newcomers this season.
"From the 13 matches this season I've fielded 13 different starting sides in first grade,'' Newman explained.
"It's not injury either, but players having other things on - weddings, overseas trips, work commitments, things that they might have postponed because of COVID in the last two years.''
The Ospreys remain in the hunt for a finals berth, but like the Wildcats, are starting to get a backlog of catch-up games.
Advertisement
Matches set down for last Saturday and Wednesday were both postponed due to the weather.
"Of our nine remaining matches, six are at home, and one is in Taree,'' Newman pointed out.
"So the travel factor is neutralised for us, and amplified for sides travelling to us.
"Our reserve grade side has hit some good form in recent weeks, and if they can continue to play like that we should qualify there.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.