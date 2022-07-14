TWO teams made up of 20 swimmers will contest the inaugural Swim League Gala to be hosted by the Taree Torpedoes at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre on Sunday.
This will run from around 1pm to 3pm.
Advertisement
The club intended to introduce the gala concept last year but COVID restrictions and lockdowns thwarted the plan. Club treasurer Ian Smith said the two teams will be named Light Rapids and Dark Rapids.
"The aim is enjoyment,'' he said.
"We want to see all our swimmers rip into their races and try their best to get points for their team, but ultimately, our main aim is for everyone to have a smile and leave excited to attend another Swim League event.
"Wear some colours, make some banners (decorations encouraged), bring your cheering voices and make some serious noise on the day. There will be music pumping at the pool so be sure to bring your best dance moves as well.''
Meanwhile Taree Torpedoes Swimming Club will soon start a Masters club.
"We're looking to involve a greater diversity of swimmers,'' Ian Smith explained.
Masters events usually target those swimmers aged over 25. Ian said by joining the club swimmers will be available to contest carnivals now open in the older divisions.
Ian is in the process of finalising details. He can be contacted on 0427 532 730 for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.