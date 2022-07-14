Manning River Times

Two teams of 20 for Inaugural Swam Gala at Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre

July 14 2022 - 3:00am
The inaugural Swim League Gala will be held at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre on Sunday, starting around 1pm.

TWO teams made up of 20 swimmers will contest the inaugural Swim League Gala to be hosted by the Taree Torpedoes at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre on Sunday.

