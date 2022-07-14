INJURED Wingham captain-coach, Mitch Collins said Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope at Wingham could determine the semi-final hopes of both sides.
The Tigers sit on five points, three shy of Port Sharks, Old Bar and Forster-Tuncurry, three of the teams making up the top four at the moment. Port City leads the way on 12.
"The top four teams all play one-another this weekend,'' Collins said.
"So if we win we move closer to the four. But, a loss is going to make it hard and it means we'd have to string together wins going into the back end of the season.''
This will also be the first time the teams have clashed this year as the first round encounter was washed out and was subsequently cancelled.
Halfback, Jarom Haines remains sidelined for the Tigers while he recovers from an elbow injury while interchange player, Lester Andrews is unavailable.
Collins won't play again this year after undergoing surgery on a broken hand in the clash against Taree City last month.
Collins said Wingham would field much-the-same-side as when it lost to Port City last game on July 2, although there will be a reshuffle in the backline.
He pointed out that Wauchope is in exactly the same position as the Tigers and badly need the win. The Blues have stumbled after a promising opening few weeks to the competition.
"Apparently they're only a small side but they keep working,'' Collins said.
"And I've heard that Sam Watts is playing good football.''
Collins will be the guest on the On the Bench segment, timed to start on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Meanwhile, Old Bar's Kurt Lewis has until 1pm today (Friday, July 15) to enter a plea after he was cited by the Group Three match committee following an incident in the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game in Kempsey last Sunday.
Lewis has been charged with contact to the head of an opponent.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
