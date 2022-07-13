Can you help identify an aquatic queen from the 1950s?

My granddaughter is working on a project and is going through a box of my old photographs. She asked if I could put a name to the people featured in an early Taree Aquatic Festival Queen competition.
The photo was possibly taken around the 1953 era when the crowning was conducted at the eastern section of Queen Elizabeth park.
The two Navy Officers could have been official guests. (The officer on the right reminds me of Captain Binghamton of McHales Navy TV series.) Next, If my memory serves me correctly, was a lady named Elaine Molineux or similar. The young lady far right is unknown.
The aquatic queen seated in front may have been Beverly Saxby?
Could any of your readers help by putting a name to any of those pictured please? I can be contacted on Taree 6552 4937.
