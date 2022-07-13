Manning River Times
Help sought identifying Taree Aquatic Queen photograph

July 13 2022 - 8:00am
Can you help identify an aquatic queen from the 1950s?

My granddaughter is working on a project and is going through a box of my old photographs. She asked if I could put a name to the people featured in an early Taree Aquatic Festival Queen competition.

