Old Bar's Kurt Lewis cited following incident in All Stars game

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:06am, first published July 12 2022 - 11:30pm
Old Bar's Kurt Lewis playing in a trial game against Byron Bay at Old Bar earlier this year.

OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis has until 5pm today (Wednesday, July 13), to enter a plea after he was cited by the Group Three Rugby League match review committee following an incident in the Group Three Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game at Kempsey on Sunday.

