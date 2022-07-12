OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis has until 5pm today (Wednesday, July 13), to enter a plea after he was cited by the Group Three Rugby League match review committee following an incident in the Group Three Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game at Kempsey on Sunday.
Lewis has been charged with contact to the head of an opponent. If he pleads not guilty the matter will be referred to the judiciary, Group 3 chairman Wayne Bridge explained.
Advertisement
Lewis was due to return from suspension on Saturday for Old Bar's game against Port City at Port Macquarie.
He was sent off in the clash against Forster-Tuncurry at Old Bar on Saturday, May 4.
Meanwhile, Mr Bridge said he expects this weekend's round to go ahead despite last week's record rainfall in the Manning and Hastings areas. There was no club football in Group Three last weekend due the All Stars fixtures.
Matches are set down for Wingham, Port Regional Stadium, Tuncurry and Kempsey this weekend.
"The main field at the Port Stadium is the only concern, but it we can't play there the game will be shifted to the stadium's No 2 field,'' Mr Bridge said.
"All the the other grounds should be fine... unless we get more rain.''
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.