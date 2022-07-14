SYDNEY'S flooding rains earlier this month washed out Mitch Meeves' chances of making the final cut for the NSW Primary Schools rugby league team.
The 12-year-old front rower, who plays for Taree Red Rovers in the Group Three Junior League, made a train-on squad of 34 to attend final trials in Sydney. Here a team of 17 would be selected to play in the national championships.
However, Mother Nature had other ideas and the downpour that hit the city ruled out the games.
As a consolation Mitch is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week for his effort in making the squad, He wins a $50 open order at Iguana.
Mitch was nominated by Red Rovers.
While disappointed he didn't get the opportunity to impress selectors, Mitch was reasonably philosophical.
"It would have been good to play there, but it is what it is,'' he said.
Mitch shot to prominence with some rousing displays for North Coast in the State PSSA championships held earlier in the year. North Coast finished a credible fifth and Mitch was named in the train-on squad at the conclusion of the event.
He's a relative newcomer to the front rower's union. He started playing league with Red Rovers when he was four-year-old on his mum's instance. His two older brothers also play for Rovers.
"I had two years in the under sixes,'' he explained.
However, players aren't put into positions until under 10s. Mitch played in the centres, but his size meant a move into the engine room this year was a natural progression.
"I like the front row,'' he said.
"I get to run the ball more and there's more action there.''
The Rovers are humming along fairly well in the under 12s and currently sit in third place, just a point shy of the two Port Macquarie clubs. Mitch is looking forward to playing semi-finals at season's end
He'll be a member of the Taree side playing in the Indigenous Knockout to be held on the Central Coast in late September, while looking ahead, he hopes to be included in Group Three junior sides when he's old enough for representative footy.
