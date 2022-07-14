Manning River Times

Mitch Meeves made State PSSA train-on squad

By Mick McDonald
July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
State PSSA train-on squad member Mitch Meeves is this week's Times-Iguana sport award winner.

SYDNEY'S flooding rains earlier this month washed out Mitch Meeves' chances of making the final cut for the NSW Primary Schools rugby league team.

