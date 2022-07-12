Boardriders were enjoying good surf conditions at Saltwater this afternoon (Tuesday, July 12).
The swell has dropped significantly after the weekend. The break had cleaned up and while the waves were small, decent sets were coming through.
Advertisement
Last week's east coast low pressure system bought considerable rain and flooding to the Mid Coast.
A total of 305mm of rain fell in Taree up to 9am Thursday morning, which the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed was the highest daily rainfall figure in the town since 1881.
A natural disaster declaration has been made for the MidCoast local government area, meaning funding and support is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.