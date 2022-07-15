Manning River Times

This column finally makes the big time

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 15 2022 - 8:00am
My Shout: Officially the voice of Australia

IT has finally happened. Since April 1996 this column, for better or worse, has been a feature of this newspaper. And now we can say we've reached our zenith.

