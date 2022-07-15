My Shout: Officially the voice of Australia

IT has finally happened. Since April 1996 this column, for better or worse, has been a feature of this newspaper. And now we can say we've reached our zenith.
Just last month we were officially The Voice of Real Australia.
We kid you not. The Voice of the whole of Australia. This sunburnt country. This wide brown land in its entirety.
And this wasn't even the first time we've been called the Voice of Real Australia (VORA), either. It was the second, in fact.
Now, how did this momentous event happen? Well, we're glad you asked, even if we're not totally sure of the answer. But we've never let ignorance stop us in the past.
As we understand it, the Voice of Real Australia (VORA) is a feature on the newspaper's online forums. Journalists employed with Australian Community Media (ACM, the owners of this masthead) apparently contribute opinion pieces. It was explained in great detail at a launch some time back. Naturally enough, this correspondent didn't pay any attention, thinking it was nothing that would concern us.
We were wrong and not for the first time.
A few months back, in fact, it may have even been last year, we penned some silliness about our retirement from the dating scene. We decided that we were too old and too world weary to continue. This was despite the urgings of an acquaintance to join the online dating set, an offer we quickly declined.
A week or so later and to our great surprise, it was pointed out to us by a then-colleague that the effort had been featured in the Voice of Real Australia ("Why online dating is a no-go zone"). We were suitably impressed, if somewhat surprised.
Anyway, that was that we thought. We'd had our 15 minutes of fame and we were happy to slink back to obscurity.
How wrong we were for we were contacted by the Voice of Real Australia people the other day, asking if it was okay to use the column we'd penned regarding growing a beard to beat the cold. Of course we agreed, even though we didn't actually go through with our threat to grow a beard for reasons too numerous to go into here.
Still, some things don't change. The reaction from readers to the efforts was underwhelming, just like our weekly offering in these pages. Actually, it was non-existent, but that's okay. After all these years we're used to being ignored.
In the unlikely event we make the grade again, we wonder if we should seek a pay rise.
That would be nice, however if that's not possible in these uncertain times at the Times, then we'll be well satisfied with a brand spanking new work phone.
Surely that's not asking too much for the Voice of Real Australia.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
