Well, this past week has been a quiet one with hubby and I both been restricted somewhat thanks to the virus but we are feeling okay and haven't suffered any major effects from it.
We are proud parents this week as our son Andrew competed and completed his Brisbane Ultra Trail 100 Mile event, albeit an hour after the cut off time of 36 hours.
Andrew has been running for several years but we feel this one was even more special since he had only recovered from COVID two weeks ago.
He was pleased with his effort as this time he did it, where last time he had pull out just over the halfway mark.
We managed to follow his efforts on the tracker on the computer and have spoken with him since.
The ladies of the Tinonee School of Arts Hall committee report they successfully completed their two catering tasks last week, the funeral wake for the late Victor Fazio on Monday, July 4 and "The Welcome to Winter" luncheon for the Friendship Group on Wednesday, July 7 and they received high praise for their efforts.
The committee met on Wednesday morning and discussed the recent events and plans and current position of grants being looked into.
Sincere condolences are extended to Mrs Norma Pertzel (formerly Bird) on the passing of her husband Bernard Roy - 'Bernie' - on July 2 at the age of 93 years.
Bernie's funeral is to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium on Thursday, July 14.
Sympathy is extended to the members of both families on his passing.
