The 44th Taree Open Art Exhibition is underway at the Taree High School Hall this week, concluding Sunday, July 17.
This year's show has received 371 entries, from artists both local and as far away as Newcastle, Sydney, and even Queensland.
The official opening by MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin was held Saturday and prizewinners were announced. Well known artist and educator Trevor Weekes judged the show, while the People's Choice Award will be selected by the public.
Prize winners are:
Major prize - best work in exhibition: Jill Cairns "That's where the Light gets In"
Section 1 - Works on board or canvas
1st prize: Yvette Hugill "Up Black Flat Lane"
2nd prize: Rita Carossi "Happy Wonder"
Highly commended: Shannus O'Sullivan "Sold up, Moving on"
Highly commended: Ella Mucha "Smiths Lake - Winter Shore"
Commended: Fred Bullen "The Garden of tropical Delights"
Commended: Kay McFarlane Smith "Sunlight and Shadow"
Section 2 - Any water-based medium
1st prize: Roger Speaight "Magic Hour"
2nd prize: Kay McFarlane Smith "Afternoon Light"
Highly commended: Harold Le Jeune "Wild Brumby Distillery"
Commended: Tracy Hughes "Donald - the spangled Drongo"
Section 3 - Pastels
1st prize: Mark Heron "Mona"
2nd prize: Yvette Hugill "Looking Back"
Highly commended: Sue Burrows "Waves & Raindrops"
Commended: Helga Visser "Are we related?"
Section 4 - Open - All and mixed media
1st prize: Roger Speaight "Grants Head"
2nd prize: Maddelena Piola "The Evolution of Food"
Highly commended: Yvonne de Haan "Enigma"
Commended: Yvonne de Haan "Night Owl"
Section 5 - Drawing
1st prize: Helga Visser "Barn Owl"
2nd prize: Julie Plasto "My Favourites"
Highly commended: Christine Long "Among the Grevillias"
Commended: Helga Visser "Magpie on a Magic Carpet"
Commended: Yvette Hugill "It's getting late: Wingham"
Section 6 - Members of Taree Artists Inc.
1st prize: Pat Barry "Romeo"
2nd prize: Sue Burrows "Disappearing Landscape"
Section 7 - Small Works
1st prize: Regina Brewster "Yellow-faced Honey Eater"
2nd prize: Yvette Hugill "Wanderings"
Highly commended: Madeleine Szymanski "Sunday best"
Commended: Kay Armstrong "The Trees, they speak to each other"
Commended: Kay McFarlane Smith "Mallacoota"
Section 8 - 3-D
1st prize: Wendy Bishop "Cloud Surfing"
2nd prize: Helga Visser "Flighty"
Highly commended: Linda Titow "Finding Stillness"
Commended: Eric Hull "Loggerhead Sea Turtle"
