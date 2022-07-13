Saturday walkers last weekend found that a seal had decided Old Bar Beach was a great place to relax and recuperate from the wild seas.
National Parks and Wildlife Service put up signs to ensure it was not disturbed and it had recovered in time for the high tide on Saturday night and left to continue its journey.
Advertisement
Well done Old Bar Bridge Club. They have provided the Lions Club of Old Bar Beach with a new barbecue.
Lions president, Chris Barrett is very pleased, saying "The barbecue is fantastic, ready for many years duties, Serving Our Community."
Craft at Old Bar is currently in recess for the school holidays, resuming on Wednesday, July 20 at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street at 11am.
Our plans for that day include a short craft session, rock painting, featuring a quick and easy Christmas tree. We are then having a celebratory Christmas in July luncheon at the hall. Please bring a plate.
For further information, please ring 0415 785 608.
Karen Anderson, recovery support officer, Mid Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings NSW, Engagement Branch, National Recovery and Resilience Agency advises that following the recent severe weather, jointly funded Commonwealth-State disaster assistance (DRFA) is now available for the Mid Coast.
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88. For information on assistance for primary producers, small businesses and non-profit organisations, contact NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the National Recovery and Resilience Agency's website at www.recovery.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.