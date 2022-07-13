Chooks are popular, as the organisers of the Taree Wingham Poultry Club Show can attest.
Visitors in their thousands flocked to the show and family fun day, held undercover at Wingham Showground last Sunday.
Advertisement
There were 600 birds entered and judged in the poultry show. But it wasn't just the chooks that were the drawcard.
As well as very knowledgeable members of the poultry club, other experts in poultry husbandry, health and nutrition were on hand to answer questions and give advice - for free. And all were kept very busy dispensing advice to the visitors who came from across the Manning and Great Lakes as well as the Hastings and beyond.
A highlight of the day was the egg competition, judged by Australian champion egg judge, Katie Tisdell assisted by here father Peter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.