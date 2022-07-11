Manning River Times

Three tries for Richie Roberts as Indigenous All Stars defeat Group 3

By Paul Jobber
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry's Riley Glover fires out a pass during the Indigenous All Stars/Group 3 All Stars game at Kempsey. Photo Penny Tamblyn

It seemed fitting that local boy Richie Roberts played a starring role as the Indigenous All Stars made it back-to-back representative successes over the Group 3 Rugby League All Stars at Kempsey on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.