"Imagine a world that deserves our best, where we wake up each day knowing we can make a difference," - Jennifer Jones, Rotary International first female president, 2022-23
A new Rotary year has begun on July 1 and unlike many other Rotary year beginnings - 107 to be exact (Rotary was founded in 1905) - this year marks a milestone as Rotary International is led by a female for the first time.
Quoting from a Rotary International article by Diana Schoberg, "Jennifer Jones, born in Winsor Ontario Canada Rotary, is the perfect leader to spread the word about the good Rotary does in the world, and inspire its members to keep going.
"The oldest of three children, she'd run lemonade stands to earn money to give to charity, and recalls organising a carnival in her family's yard to benefit kids with muscular dystrophy.
"'Growing up, my parents had given us wings to do service in our community,' she says. Today, her mum, dad, and one of her brothers and his wife are Rotarians. Her other brother created a painting that inspired Jones' presidential-theme ties and scarves."
Locally, Rotary Club of Taree also has a female club president, the third female president of the oldest Rotary club of Taree (chartered in 1937 by Rotary Club of Newcastle).
As new club president Grace Maano mentioned in her inaugural speech, this year's theme "Imagine Rotary" could not have been more appropriate. In her childhood, instead of playing with big lifesized dolls which a family of 12 children in the Philippines cannot afford, she was playing with her imagination.
She knows full well the best part of imagination is the sky is the limit. Grace had always believed "whatever you put in your mind, you can hold in your hand" and that's how you produce a doctor despite the relative poverty of a middle income large family in the Philippines.
For its first community initiative in the beginning of this Rotary year, Rotary Club of Taree will focus on a youth project that would provide skills training and empowerment for local youth with the aim of keeping them off the streets and out of jail.
To fund this, a fundraising and fellowship event, Christmas in July Masquerade Ball, is planned for July 23, 6.30pm to 10.30pm at Club Taree, open to all interested Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike.
It is promising to be not just a fun night with entertainment provided by Band With No Name, vocalist Lady Popera and classic pianist Riley Brown, but also will raise money for various causes.
A crocheted Ukrainian-flag blanket will be on silent auction raising funds for victims of war in Ukraine, Little Blue Shed jewelry products will be on sale, proceeds of which will support women empowerment in Uganda and a raffle with two nights accommodation as its prize, will go towards the Youth Skills project.
Ball tickets are still available for booking until July 19 by emailing rctaree@gmail.com.
In conjunction with Rotary International president Jennifer Jones' goal of promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, new club president of Rotary Club of Taree encourages local Taree and Mid Coast citizens to reach out to your local Rotary Clubs.
"Rotary is not an exclusive organisation," Grace Maana said "Every town and every major city has a Rotary club. Everyone who has the desire to serve the community both locally and internationally has a place in the organisation, transforming communities by funding sustainable projects.
"The 1.4 million Rotarians around the world welcomes anyone who can embrace the Rotary theme of 'Service Above Self'. If you think you are one of these people, you can get in contact with your local Rotary club."
