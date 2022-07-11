Manning River Times
Rotary Club of Taree new board and Christmas in July fundraising masquerade ball

July 11 2022 - 5:00am
Rotary Club of Taree's new board members:Grace Maano, Kevin Sharp, Susie Ploder, Phil Streatfeild, Ross Tingle, David Denning, John Roetman and Ian Woollard.

"Imagine a world that deserves our best, where we wake up each day knowing we can make a difference," - Jennifer Jones, Rotary International first female president, 2022-23

