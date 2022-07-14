TOO many clubs for too short a season.
That's the problem with the Coastal Premier League, according to Taree Football Club president, Ben Sedlen.
Advertisement
The Wildcats face the prospect of playing 12 games by August 27 due to a number of postponed fixtures as a result of wet weather and closed fields. Other clubs are in a similar position, although the Wildcats have the most catch-up games.
Taree also had to play a number of early-season games on synthetic surface fields at Coffs Harbour to ensure the competition proceeded while the wet weather continued.
It's been a tough year for the club as they've yet to win a match in first grade.
Mr Sedlen said he wold seek clarification from Football Mid North Coast regarding the format for the remainder of the season. However he said the club hadn't forfeited a game this year and stressed it was their intention to meet all commitments.
"They may decide to allow the clubs to share points from some of the games instead of playing them. That would probably suit us at the moment,'' Mr Sedlen said.
"But I'll be guided by the powers that be.''
Mr Sedlen stressed that he supported the concept of the Coastal Premier League - a competition involving 12 clubs from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour. The CPL came into play in 2020, however the first two seasons were cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions or lockdowns.
"But the problem is there's too many clubs for the season to run as long as it currently does. There's no breaks to play catch-up games when we have wet weather or other problems,'' he said.
"A number of our postponed games this year are against clubs from the Coffs Harbour area. We can't play them midweek. Even a game against a Kempsey club is difficult midweek, you can't start before 8pm or 8.30 so the players don't get home to midnight.''
The CPL is run by Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football.
RELATED:
The decision was made last year to increase the number of sides from 10 to 12 with the addition of the Forster-Tuncurry-based Southern United and Bellingen. The Wildcats and the majority of other CPL clubs opposed the expansion, with increased travel and a clogged program of matches being the main concerns raised.
Mr Seden revealed it would cost the club $15,000 to meet away game commitments against the Coffs Harbour area clubs.
"We either have to compensate our players for the cost of petrol or hire a bus,'' he said.
"We can't sustain that.''
The Wildcats are in Coffs Harbour again this weekend to play Coffs Tigers.
Advertisement
He fears the Wildcats will have trouble attracting players in the future, given the attraction of the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's competition. This involves clubs from the Manning and Great Lakes.
"There's a lot of clubs around here,'' he said.
"And players have to virtually give up their whole Saturday when we play in Coffs Harbour. Most of our players are either 30 plus with young families or in the 16-17-year bracket, so it is difficult.''
Mr Sedlen confirmed the Wildcats want to be part of the CPL.
"But I think some things will need to change."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.