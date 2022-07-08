Manning River Times

Take on the challenge of Plastic Free July

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
July 8 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you haven't heard of it, it's not too late to be involved.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.