GROUP Three will meet Group Two in rugby league selection trials at South West Rocks on Saturday, September 24.
First grade, under 18s, 16s and women's fixtures will be played.
This was decided at a meeting of the Mid North Coast Region (Groups Two and Three) on Wednesday night. The region will again be stand alone after splitting from the Northern Rivers Region Rugby League.
The September 24 games will be used as a guide for selection of the North Coast Bulldogs squads for the 2023 Country Championships.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury is also the regional secretary.
He said North Coast train-on squads for the various grades will be named at the conclusion of the September 24 encounters to prepare for next year's representative program, which is again expected to be held before the start of the 2023 season-proper.
Coaches for the group sides will be chosen soon.
Mr Drury said this week's meeting decided to adopt the Mid North Coast name after previously being known as North Coast.
Directors were also appointed this week. They are Warren Gilkinson from Group Two, who is the president, Mal Drury, Peter O'Grady, Warren Blissett, Blake Smoothy, Paul Dwyer and Scott Mieni.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
