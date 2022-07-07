Manning River Times

Group Three to meet Group Two in rugby league selection trials

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 7 2022 - 5:00am
Group 3 chief executive and Mid North Coast Region secretary Mal Drury

GROUP Three will meet Group Two in rugby league selection trials at South West Rocks on Saturday, September 24.

MM

