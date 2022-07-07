Manning River Times

Fire and Rescue NSW crews respond to gas cylinder emergency and evacuations

Updated July 7 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:35am
Fire and Rescue personnel donned safety equipment to secure gas tanks which had come adrift in floodwaters at Taree Aquatic Club this morning. FRNSW image.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews worked fast to avert a gas emergency in floodwaters at Taree this morning, Thursday July 7.

