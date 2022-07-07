Manning River Times

Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifts sick baby from flooded property at Bundook

Updated July 7 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:05am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Bundook this morning. Image supplied

A 15-month-old baby girl and her mother were airlifted from the flooded property this morning (Thursday, July 7) and taken to Manning Base Hospital.

Local News

