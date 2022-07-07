A 15-month-old baby girl and her mother were airlifted from the flooded property this morning (Thursday, July 7) and taken to Manning Base Hospital.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 5.50am, to a report of a baby girl who was very sick on a property that was surrounded and cut off by floodwaters at Bundook, west of Taree.
Advertisement
Local New South Wales Ambulance Paramedics were unable to reach the property despite attempts by the Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Services crews over night.
At first light the helicopter and its critical care medical team were able to land at the property and recover the bub and her mum.
Both were taken to Manning Base Hospital. It is believed the little girl had suffered a respiratory condition and she was in a stable condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.