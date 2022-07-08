It hasn't been a good week for al types of angling as the the wind and rain have made it very unpleasant.
When the seas allowed outside anglers were still getting good snapper on the northern grounds, but not many other species.
Advertisement
The beaches have produced good tailor to 2kgs plus up near Abbey's Creek and good sized fish have also been caught from the southern side of Crowdy Head and Diamond Head.
Most fish were taken on lures.
In the river bream continue to bite well on mullet pieces mullet gut and yabbies while bags of flathead have been caught on soft plastics and hard bodied lures.
Just a reminder that on the August 1 bag limits of five fish are in force for flathead and fish must be between 36cm and 70cm. No fish over 70cm are allowed.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.