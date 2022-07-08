Manning River Times

Good tailor caught from Abbey's Creek

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some good tailor have been caught from the beaches.

It hasn't been a good week for al types of angling as the the wind and rain have made it very unpleasant.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.