Taree man, 35, faces drug and firearms charges

A 35 year old Taree man will face court on two counts of possess prohibited drug, one count of unauthorised possession of a firearm and one count of possess firearm in contravention of prohibition order.
The man was charged after police executed a search warrant at a house in Taree.
On Tuesday, July 5 Manning Great Lakes Police detectives attended an address in Taree to execute a search warrant for drug supply from this location. Police allege cannabis and "ice" as well as a 'gel blaster' were located..
The man was refused refused to appear at Taree Local Court.
