Manning River Times

Taree man, 35, faces drug and firearms charges

Updated July 6 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:28pm
A 35 year old Taree man will face court on two counts of possess prohibited drug, one count of unauthorised possession of a firearm and one count of possess firearm in contravention of prohibition order.

