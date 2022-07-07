Manning River Times

Ian Smith named Swimming NSW Community Sport Administrator of the Year.

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 7 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:00am
TAREE Torpedoes Swimming Club treasurer Ian Smith has been named the Swimming NSW Community Sport Administrator of the Year.

