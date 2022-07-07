TAREE Torpedoes Swimming Club treasurer Ian Smith has been named the Swimming NSW Community Sport Administrator of the Year.
This was announced at a function held at Commbank Stadium.
"An innovator and developer of what is now known widely across NSW as 'electronic infraction reporting', Ian has revolutionised officiating during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' a press release from Swimming NSW explained.
"Embraced by the Swimming NSW technical swimming committee, electronic infraction reporting has been employed at meets across NSW and has significantly decreased the amount of paper handling between officials, making it easier for officials to continue volunteering in a COVID-safe way.
"Ian has recently designed and manufactured a starter's stand. This design gives grassroots starters the experience of starting from a stand that is not dissimilar to the stand at SOPAC.
"A stalwart for the continued growth of the Taree Torpedoes, Ian was named 2021 Swimming Australia Local Legend because of his generosity of spirit. This winter, local clubs who do not have indoor facilities have been invited to share Taree's club nights. Ian compiles the program, runs the timing and pointscores and uploads results to Swim Central.
"His innovations, talents and skills are willingly shared across the swimming community, for the benefit of all swimmers.''
He concedes the swimming year doesn't really stop as he is kept busy with programs and events during winter and summer.
"We have our first swimming league event planned for Taree on July 16,'' Ian said.
"And our winter programs are in place. We keep busy.''
The official swimming season will be underway in October. He said the Taree club is going ahead 'pretty well.'
"Membership dropped slightly last season because of COVID,'' he said.
"But we're confident that will pick up from the 120 we had last season.''
Ian's been encouraged by the response to the club's carnival to be held in November, with entries already starting to flood in, particularly from Newcastle-area clubs.
His sons, Bevan and Marcus are both club members, although Bevan has now moved to Newcastle and recently qualified for four events at the Australian short course championship.
Marcus clocked PBs at the recent Country Championships held in Sydney.
Ian, 51, has no plans to step aside.
"I enjoy it and there are still things that we want to achieve with the club," he said.
"I hope to be around for a while yet.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
