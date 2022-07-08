Postie Dave Christie has retired from delivering the mail to all the Upper Lansdowne people. He will now have a small rest before spinal surgery in August.
David has spent about 30 odd years serving the people of Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne, by renovating and updating the general store. He endeavoured to keep the prices as competitive with Taree as possible.
He also moved the Post Office into the store from its former place next door, so that everyone had a one stop shop. This was very successful and prosperous.
David said he thanked the people of Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne for their patronage and friendship for all these years. Everyone wishes you a happy retirement, Dave.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will have live music with soloist Idlewood on this Saturday evening, July 9.
The music will begin following the fishing club's weekly meat raffle of 15 meat trays and a supporters $40 tray which will be drawn at 6.30pm.
The club bistro will be open from 5pm until 8pm. Free pool every day and a courtesy car is available.
The Coopernook Op Shop will now be open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9am to 2pm.
If you are looking for that special read for a sunny winter's morning with a warm cup of tea, how about checking out one of the books the shop has from their diverse range of authors and books priced from as low as 50c.
Drop in and browse through their shelves for your favourite author or a particular genre. Bookaholics welcome and new readers are encouraged.
Save some money and find a bargain at Coopernook Op Shop.
It is Wednesday morning when I am writing my column and It has been raining here constantly since yesterday and has been heavy.
All bridges are looking like going under with the water lapping them. The water is over the roads in several places from Taree to Upper Lansdowne.
Hopefully it will stop raining by the weekend.
