TAREE'S Samira Mitchell and her fellow Gordon Cricket Club women's team-mates will have a pre-season training/bonding session in Taree early next month in preparation for the 2022/23 Sydney grade season.
Samira, 17, an opening batter, will also use this as a lead-in for a tour to Queensland with the NSW All Schools team in late September. She is one of three Gordon players in the NSW squad.
Samira will then head to Perth in December with a NSW team for the Australian under 19 carnival. From here an Australian team will be selected for the under 19 World Cup to be played in South Africa in January.
Samira linked with Gordon last season and worked her way into the first grade squad after some outstanding performances in second grade. Playing first grade also brings Samira to the attention of Women's Big Bash League franchises.
Her best effort was in a second grade game against Sydney at Chatswood Oval. Here she smashed 122 from 125 balls in innings she rates as her best
"I don't know why, but I was just in the zone,'' Samira told the Times in an interview for the sportstar of the week award.
"When I got to 50 I knew I was going to make a century.''
She had scored one century previously, 101 playing for Manning in an inter-district encounter.
Matches in Sydney are played on Sundays, usually starting around 9am.
"Sometimes we stay over on Saturday night, but if we go down on the Sunday we leave around 5am,'' Samira's dad, Craig, explained.
They're generally home between 10.30 and 11pm.
One of the reasons Gordon coach Charlotte Anneveld chose Taree for the camp was to show the city contingent what Samira and other regional players have to experience on a weekly basis just to play a game of cricket. It's understood the camp will be held at a local property.
Samira is in year 11 at Taree High. She did consider moving to the city this year and completing her schooling to be closer to the elite coaching programs.
However, she is now working on a regular basis with Cricket NSW coaching and talent specialist, Dean Burke, who is based on the Mid North Coast. She will be in Sydney this month for sessions with the NSW under 19s and also the NSW Cricket Academy. A product of the Taree West club, Samira played juniors and grade here last season, including some matches in the men's tier 1 competition. She also represents Manning in Mid North Coast inter-district games.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
