Taree cricketer Samira Mitchell prepares for Queensland tour

By Mick McDonald
July 7 2022 - 5:00am
Taree's Samira Mitchell and her Gordon team-mates will have a pre-season training/bonding session in the Manning area next month.

TAREE'S Samira Mitchell and her fellow Gordon Cricket Club women's team-mates will have a pre-season training/bonding session in Taree early next month in preparation for the 2022/23 Sydney grade season.

