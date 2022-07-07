However, she is now working on a regular basis with Cricket NSW coaching and talent specialist, Dean Burke, who is based on the Mid North Coast. She will be in Sydney this month for sessions with the NSW under 19s and also the NSW Cricket Academy. A product of the Taree West club, Samira played juniors and grade here last season, including some matches in the men's tier 1 competition. She also represents Manning in Mid North Coast inter-district games.