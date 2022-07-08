Manning River Times

Manning hockey player in State under 18 squad

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:45am, first published 12:00am
Brady Cross has been selected in the Hockey NSW AAP under 18 squad and is in selection for next years NSW under 18 team.

MANNING hockey talent Brady Cross is determined to make up for lost time.

Local News

